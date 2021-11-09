The suspects in the killing of security guard Jessie Mampay while on duty in an establishment along Rizal Avenue early dawn on Tuesday, November 2, have been identified by police authorities as former detainees.

Mampay, a 43-year old resident of Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, died from a stab wound in his right chest.

After a week of the stabbing incident to Mampay, the City Police Station 1 (CPS 1) is set to file a homicide case against the suspects.

“Identified na ang dalawang suspek na mga dating bilanggo rin. Sa ngayon di pa natin mapangalanan pero bukas ay sasampahan na natin sila ng kasong homicide sa piskalya,” the investigator from CPS 1 told Palawan News Tuesday.

“Homicide lang ang kaso na maipa-file natin kasi hindi pinag-planuhan ang pagpatay. Pero bahala na ang piskal na mag-determine kung pwede siya maiakyat sa murder,” the investigator added.

CPS 1 officer-in-charge P/Capt. Alta Xerxes Cabillage recently told Palawan News that the suspects were drunk during the incident.

“Maliban sa lasing ang mga suspect ay wala namang nasabi ang pamilya na may nakaaway ito,” he said.