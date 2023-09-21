Two persons were arrested in separate police operations on September 20 in Palawan.

21-year-old Gelk Joseph Dalabajan Verzosa was apprehended by personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 in Purok Masigasig, Brgy. Milagrosa, Puerto Princesa City.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the 4th Judicial Region, Branch 49, Puerto Princesa City, for violation of other acts of child abuse under section 10(A) of Republic Act. No. 7610, with bail set at Php80,000.00.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Butchoy Bulahan was apprehended by personnel from the Quezon Municipal Police Station in Sitio Banisi, Brgy. Iraan, Rizal, Palawan, based on a warrant for the crime of Theft.

Both arrested individuals are currently in police custody and will be turned over to the issuing courts for proper legal disposition.