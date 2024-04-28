Two wanted individuals were arrested in two different municipalities in Palawan yesterday, April 28.

In Purok Mahogany, Puntabaja, Rizal town, Palawan, a 22-year-old male was first apprehended for three counts of frustrated homicide.

He was identified as alias Arvin and a resident of the said area, listed as the number one most wanted in the town of Rizal.

In Culion town, alias “Jan,” 24 years old, was also arrested in Sitio Bintuan, Barangay Malaking Patag, Culion, on April 28.

The suspect, ranked No. 3 in the municipality’s most wanted person list, was apprehended for the offense of lascivious conduct under Section 5 (b) of Republic Act 7610.