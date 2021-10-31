Authorities detained a man Friday in Barangay Abongan, Taytay town, who was driving a canter truck implicated in the deadly hit-and-run of a 32-year-old laborer crossing the road.

The truck driver arrested was identified as Bruno Villacura Saban, 49, of Brgy. Maunlad, while the hit-and-run victim was named as Alfie Tacob Pontimayor, 32, of Brgy. Tumarbong, Taytay. The accident happened around 9 a.m. on October 29 in Brgy. Bato in the same barangay.

Pontimayor was confirmed dead on arrival (DOA) at the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) where he was brought by responders from Rescue 165 Taytay, according to the PPO through P/Maj. Ric Ramos. He succumbed due to serious head injuries.

According to the police’s initial investigation, Pontimayor was killed after he was accidentally hit and run over by Saban’s FUSO canter vehicle while crossing the road in Brgy. Bato.

Instead of coming to a stop, the PPO said Saban left the scene of the accident towards Brgy. Abongan, where he was apprehended by police officers conducting a hot pursuit operation. Witnesses helped in his arrest.