Operatives of the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Tourist Police Unit (TPU) arrested a man who was wanted for child abuse in Sitio Kalampinay, Brgy Pasadeňa, El Nido on February 23.

He was identified as Daniel de Pablo Belenario, 38, and resident of the said place. He is listed as Top 10 most wanted in the municipal level.

Belenario was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Q. Artazo, presiding judge of the Taytay Municipal Court Branch 14 (Family Court) dated July 27, 2021 for violation of Section 10(A) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act docketed under criminal case No. ROX-21-41400 with a recommended bail of P80,000.

The suspect is now under the custody of El Nido MPS for proper disposition.