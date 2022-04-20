A man wanted for illegal possession of firearms and frustrated murder in Bataraza, was arrested by authorities in Barangay Catiklan, Malay town in the province of Aklan last Tuesday, April 19.

The suspect was identified as Allan Barientos Delos Angeles, 44 years old, and a resident of the said place.

Delos Angeles who is listed as most wanted was arrested by joint operatives of the Altavas Municipal Police Station (MPS), led by P/Lt. Ryan Batadlan, Bataraza MPS led by P/Maj. Dhenies Acosta and other operating police units in Aklan.

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Adelardo S. Escotes of Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 51 for illegal possession of firearms and frustrated murder with recommended bail of P60,000 and P200,000 respectively, for his temporary liberty.

Upon realizing that it was Delos Reyes’ birthday at the time of his arrest, personnel of the Altavas MPS presented him with a birthday cake.

Batadlan said that during Delos Angeles’ booking procedures, they found out that it was his birthday, so they thought of buying him a cake.

“Pagdating ng arrested dito sa Altavas MPS, during booking, nakita namin sa identification niya na birthday niya. As part ng trabaho ng pulis na manghuli, naisip namin na ibili siya ng cake para iparamdam sa kanya na still nagki-care kami, sa araw ng ng birthday niya,” Batadlan said.

Delos Angeles thanked the arresting officers for the surprise cake and the show of concern.

Meanwhile, aside from Delos Angeles, authorities are also in the hunt for his brother who is also involved in the same crime.

The crime in which the brothers are implicated occurred in Brgy. Culandanum in 2006, according to Bataraza MPS documents.

Delos Angeles is now under the custody of the Altavas MPS for proper disposition and turnover to the court of origin.