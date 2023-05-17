Authorities arrested a fisherman and a farmer on Tuesday in separate joint operations in Palawan for violating The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 and robbery, respectively.

The suspects arrested on May 16 were identified as Rodel Radam, 43, a resident of Barangay Catep, Dumaran, and Michael Buslao, 49, a resident of Brgy. Tagusao, Quezon.

Radam was apprehended during the first operation conducted by the Dumaran Municipal Police Station (MPS) and several other agencies.

He was arrested for violating Section 92 (b) of RA 10654 and is currently facing criminal charges with a recommended bail bond of P60,000.

Radam was captured by virtue of a warrant issued by Branch 164 of the Regional Trial Court in Palawan and is now under the custody of Dumaran MPS for proper disposition.

Buslao, on the other hand, was arrested in Brgy. Alfonso XIII by personnel of Quezon MPS, Palawan Intelligence Unit (PIU), and 1st PPMFC (4th Platoon).

He was on the municipal-level most wanted list and was arrested for the crime of robbery under Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code.

Buslao is currently facing criminal charges with a recommended bail of P100,000 and is under the custody of Quezon MPS for proper disposition. His arrest was made possible by a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the RTC on April 25, 2023.

About Post Author