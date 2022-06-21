Primary cooperatives and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Palawan must constantly evolve and innovate their products and services to respond to consumer needs in highly competitive markets, a well-known entrepreneur said.

Carlo Edmund Calimon, executive director of the StartUp Village (SUV) which brings startup ideas and concepts to reality, said innovation will enhance the competitiveness of the cooperatives and MSMEs.

This involves seeing and doing what’s needed to stay ahead in the competition for viable business ideas.

Calimon during his talk to coop members and MSMEs. (Photo from Provincial Information Office)

“We need to constantly evolve, kung hindi tayo mag i-evolve, magpag-iiwanan tayo. We must learn how to innovate things and to adapt the concept of environment,” Calimon said during the Business Conference for Primary Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises held on June 20 as part of the Baragatan Festival 2022.

Calimon, who shared his entrepreneurial knowledge with 120 participants, stated that people who need to make money will only consider making their resumes attractive and search for high-paying jobs, whereas those with an entrepreneurial mindset will look for opportunities to earn money by starting unique business ideas.

“Ang nakakakita ng hindi nakikita ng iba, ang siyang kikita,” he added.

The business conference for coops and MSMEs was facilitated by the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) local office, according to its head, Gina Socrates.

She said the goal is to help coops and MSMEs in improving the income of Palaweño entrepreneurs and their families for better lives.

“Napag-usapan ng provincial government, PCDO, at DTI kung ano ba talaga yung programs for the business sector and the cooperative. Nakita namin na kailangan pagtuunan ng pansin yung approach and techniques para makita kung gaano pa talaga mag-negosyo,” she said.

Socrates believes that possibilities are endless and they can be turned into startups that could earn income for entrepreneurs and those looking for alternative sources.

“Ang patuloy na pagpapaunlad ng mga kooperatiba sa lalawigan ay isa sa mga tinutukan ng administrasyon ni Gob. Jose Alvarez. Isa na dito ang pagpapahiram ng pinansiyal na tulong para sa mga kooperatiba na may layuning matulungan ang mga ito upang mapalago ang kanilang mga negosyo at hanapbuhay,” she said.

On the day of the event, the Sofronio Española Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative received P500,000 financial support that it could use as additional capital for its consumer store under the Sustained Livelihood Opportunities and Growth for Cooperatives (SULONG).

The Quezon Marketing Cooperative (QMC) in the municipality of Quezon also received P100,000 under the Livelihood Credit Assistance Program (LCAP).

Both programs of the provincial government are geared towards providing support to the cooperatives.