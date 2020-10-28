Cooperatives are vital in local economic growth, PCU says

According to PCU officials, cooperatives as school subjects will encourage youths to be involved and even lead local cooperatives.

The Palawan Cooperative Union (PCU) is calling for more involvement in the educational sector in spreading awareness on how cooperatives are vital to local economic growth.

According to PCU officials, cooperatives as school subjects will encourage youths to be involved and even lead local cooperatives.

During the union’s presentation to the Provincial Board Tuesday (October 27), PCU vice president Dr. Romeo Valdez recommended that the functions and importance of cooperatives to economic growth must be offered as a subject in schools, beginning in the elementary level.

“Cooperatives must be offered as a subject in the elementary, secondary, and tertiary levels of education,” said Valdez. “If this is not possible, at least the topic must be taken up as lessons in subjects, both in the elementary and secondary levels. Kung puwede ay magkaroon pa ng mga laboratory cooperatives.”

He added that because most cooperative leaders are statistically in the elderly age demographic, there is a need to encourage those of a younger age bracket to be involved in local cooperatives and even become cooperative leaders.

“If we trace the statistics on cooperative leaders, naroon po sila sa edad na talagang medyo mature na edad talaga. Kaya ine-encourage ng CDA na ‘yong mga nasa kabataan pa lang, ma-inculcate na ang kahalagahan ng cooperatives,” Valdez added.

According to PCU president Socorro Tan, there are currently 73 registered cooperatives in Palawan. Without including numbers from the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), which reports to a different authority, Palawan cooperatives have earned nearly P2.8-billion in revenues in 2018. Both Tan and Valdez commended the purportedly robust number to increased legislative support to cooperatives all over the country.