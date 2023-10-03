Some 44 cooperatives in Puerto Princesa participated in the opening of Cooperative Month 2023 on Monday, October 1 with the theme “Cooperatives: Pioneering the paths to recovery amidst modern challenges of climate change and food security.”

Marian Concepcion of the City Cooperative Development Council (CCDC) highlighted the success of the Puerto Princesa City Surety Fund Cooperative (PPCSF), which is among the recipients of special awards on October 13.

She described PPCSF as a hybrid cooperative involving local government and government financial institutions like Landbank and DBP.

Vice Mayor Maria Nancy M. Socrates encouraged cooperatives to focus on agriculture and environmental protection. She discussed possible funding sources for such projects.

CCDC chair Dr. Romeo A. Valdez also announced the upcoming meetings of cooperatives in October in Calapan City and plans for tree planting in the Irawan Watershed during the second week of October.