Cooking contest highlights importance of nutritious food during COVID-19

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) recently held its annual cooking contest to highlight the significance of nutritious food in times of health crisis during the celebration of Philippine Nutrition Month.

RTNMC safety manager Donjeorge Lozano said that the activity held Friday was joined by entries from the company’s different departments, sections, and contractors.

“Dito kasi sa area namin, yong fast phase ng environment, lahat ng tao nagmamadali despite nasa COVID. Ngayon, dahil may dependents kami, may anak na nasa bahay na walang ginagawa ngayon, ‘yon din ang pagkakataon namin na ma-impart yong mga pagkain na pwede makapagbigay ng fast-growing nutrients,” he said.

Lozano said that this year’s cooking contest was aligned with the 2020 health department’s theme “Batang Pinoy SANA TALL… Iwas stunting, SAMA ALL! Iwas ALL din sa COVID-19”.

Aside from nutritional meals, this year’s celebration also emphasized the importance of fruits and vegetables in boosting the immune system in the fight against the threat of viruses.

Lozano said that the environment department has defended its back-to-back championship in the 2020 cooking contest, followed by the community relations department as the first runner up and Gotok Quarry Team as the second runner up.

“Lahat magagaling kaso taun-taon ay may mga twist na pinapakita ‘yong mga nag-i-entry, yong ating participants,” he said.

There are also ongoing information and education campaigns conducted by safety officers to inform their fellow employees and their dependents on how to boost the immune system and practice healthy ways to cope with the night-shift lifestyles.

“Ang una kasi na pumapasok sa mga kasamahan natin dito sa Rio Tuba ay ‘yong mga bitamina lang na nakukuha natin sa mga nabibili natin sa mga pharmaceutical, mga botika. Which is noong panahon ng COVID, ang drive ng management dito sa RTN, habang ang mga tao ay walang ginagawa, nagtatanim sila ng edible landscaping ,” he said.

Lozano suggests that the drive of the management for edible landscaping will be continued as everyone has some vacant time due to limited activities brought by the health crisis.

“Ang ma-suggest ko ay ipagpatuloy din nila yong pagtatangkilik ng sariling tanim na hindi mo naman kailangan ibili yong mga simpleng gulay, yong mga prutas na pwede mabuhay sa kanilang bakuran,” he said.

“Iyon din ang time na maasikaso ang pamilya, makapagbigay ng masustansyang pagkain, makaluto ng mga makakapagpalakas ng kanilang resistensya,” he added.

