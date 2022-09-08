- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Health is urging the public to continue wearing face masks, whether these are required or not, as it is still the best way to protect oneself against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a Viber message to reporters, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said Resolution Number 1, series of 2022 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) is only recommendatory and has been submitted for the consideration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The position of the DOH is for us to continue on masking, but there were several data that were presented also that led to this decision,” she said.

“We needed to balance between the health and economy, and what we have compromised would be, this will be done among low risk individuals and in low risk settings.”

Vergeire defined low-risk individuals as persons who are not senior citizens, without comorbidities, not children, and not having symptoms of Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

Low risk settings are outdoor places that are not crowded and with good ventilation.

Citing the many benefits of such practice, the DOH said the wearing of face masks protects the senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities against Covid-19 and prevents the spread of coughs and colds. (PNA).

Mas-pinasulit, mas-pinasaya ang salo-salo. Avail our Family Bundle for a limited time.

For Reservations and Deliveries:

Delivery Hotline: 717-1111 🔥📞

Globe: 09178491994

Smart: 09199910750

BATARAZA, PALAWAN

Haim Chicken, Bataraza Town Center

Globe: 09064491843

Also available in HappyApp

Here’s Haim Chicken – Irawan on happyapp! Check out what they have!

https://happyappph.page.link/Xbkt

About Post Author