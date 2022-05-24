The local trade and industry department has warned the public against illegal and suspicious activities of selling LPG devices after a complaint received in the MIMAROPA region, which may also threaten the safety of consumers.

Provincial director Hazel Salvador said Tuesday that the region has recorded a complaint from Occidental Mindoro, wherein a particular seller offering LPG devices is unregistered with the department.

The DTI Palawan has not yet recorded any complaints in the province and expressed her hope that the efforts for information dissemination will help consumers to be vigilant and wise. Salvador added that this kind of activity is usually done in a house-to-house scheme.

“Dito sa Palawan, wala pa. Ang na-report pa lang sa MIMAROPA is Occidental Mindoro kaya immediately naglabas na rin ng notice to the public– kasi baka may mag-ikot din dito sa Palawan. Buti na lang wala pa dito,” she said.

“Maraming pwedeng danger, kapag pinapasok mo sila sa bahay niyo na hindi mo naman kakilala. Hindi mo rin masabi kung anong pinaka-intention talaga nila. Ang advise talaga diyan ay ‘wag mo sila papapasukin, pwede naman kausapin na nandoon lang sila sa labas– kasi minsan namimilit sila,” she added.

Aside from personal security, the consumer will not be able to go after the seller if the latter has no registration with the department and necessary permits.

Salvador added that consumers should remember that legitimate sellers are not forcing the consumers to buy their products in a house-to-house scheme.

“Ang choice to product ay nasa iyo pa rin kaya lang kapag binibenta nila na sobrang mahal, hindi mo sila mahahabol kapag wala sila pinakita sa’yo na identification or whatever. Kahit ‘yong calling card nila pwede mapeke, kung ‘yong time lang na pagpunta niya sa iyo, hindi mo pa naman ‘yon mavi-verify,” she said.

Salvador stressed that consumers should always the legitimacy of the seller and also the issuance of receipts. The seller who operates without needed registrations and unjust pricing will face violations from the department and the local government unit.

“Kaya kailangan talaga ang mga mamimili maging mapanuri at smart. Sana hindi (magkaroon sa Palawan) kasi puspusan ang ginagawa namin na consumer advocacy– sa mga pa-training namin ay sinasabay namin ‘yan– wag kayo maniniwala basta-basta at as much as possible, hihingi kayo ng katunayan na legitimate ang business nila,” she said.