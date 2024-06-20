A construction worker was apprehended in a joint anti-illegal drugs operation Barangay Cabigsing, Cuyo, Palawan.

The operation was carried out by the Cuyo Municipal Police Station and the Palawan Drug Enforcement Unit against Jayson Montaño, 49, resident of Brgy. Catadman in the said municipality.

Authorities confiscated from him one sachet of suspected shabu valued at ₱2,500. Operatives also seized six more sachets from his possession when authorities conducted bodily search.

Montaño faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.