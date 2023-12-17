A construction worker was injured in a vehicular accident yesterday afternoon in San Vicente town, northern Palawan, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Nixon Yayen Oab Jr., 29, was driving a Honda Click 125, reportedly without a license, when his motorcycle collided with a Rusi 125 motorcycle driven by Alias Dandan, 23, also a construction worker. The collision occurred at past 2 p.m. along the municipal road of Purok Maligaya, Barangay New Agutaya.

Oab had a back rider with him when the accident happened.

According to the San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS), they received a call from a concerned citizen at around 4:21 p.m., reporting the accident. Officers immediately responded to the scene and conducted an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Oab’s Honda Click 125 was heading from Barangay Poblacion towards Barangay San Isidro, traveling in the north-to-south direction on the municipal road. Simultaneously, Alias Dandan’s Rusi 125, coming from the opposite direction, entered the opposite lane and collided with the left side of the Honda Click 125.

Oab was brought to the San Vicente District Hospital for the treatment of the injuries he sustained.

The back rider and Alias Dandan, the driver of the Rusi 125, emerged from the collision without any physical harm.

The vehicles involved in the accident have been impounded and are now under the custody of the San Vicente MPS for further investigation and proper disposition.