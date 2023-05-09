A construction worker from the city was found dead Monday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m. in Barangay 4, Roxas town.

The provincial police reported on Tuesday that the body of 45-year-old Jeffrey Bonda was discovered by two concerned citizens along the road in Brgy. 4 in front of Ibong Ligaw Bar.

Bonda was a resident of Brgy. Luzviminda.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office’s (PPPO) report did not provide any other details regarding the investigation being conducted.

An autopsy will be performed to ascertain the cause of his death.

