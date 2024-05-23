A construction worker died while his passenger was injured when their motorcycle collided with an oncoming van at Sitio Arado, Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, around 10:30 last night, May 22.

The deceased was identified as Eldrian Tamayosa, a resident of Brgy. Manlag, El Nido, and his passenger was Jay-R Millare, also a construction worker. The driver of the Toyota Hi-ace van was identified by the police as William Coching, 45, a resident of Brgy. 3, Roxas.

According to the police report, the investigation revealed that the motorcycle involved in the accident had no headlight. The van was heading towards El Nido, while the motorcycle was going in the opposite direction towards Taytay.

The motorcycle reportedly collided with the van’s left front end. The impact caused the victims to be thrown in a direction that was 35 meters away from the scene of the accident.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but Tamayosa was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.