A construction worker died after sustaining a serious head injury in an accident before 6 p.m. on July 7 along the national highway in Sitio Maabet, Barangay Pancol, Taytay.

Based on a report from the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO), the man was initially taken to the hospital but passed away this morning, July 8.

In the initial investigation, it was reported that the accident victim had come from a drinking session in Sitio Igang in the same town heading towards Pancol.

However, he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, veered into a concrete barrier, and crashed.

Authorities also reported that they found a Norinco pistol, a magazine, and six rounds of 9mm bullets at the scene.