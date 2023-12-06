A 43-year-old construction worker from Roxas town in northern Palawan was apprehended at the Old City Hall in Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

The suspect, identified as Rodolfo Delgado, was seeking a routine police clearance on Monday, December 4, when he was flagged in the system, revealing an outstanding warrant for his arrest for illegal carrying of bladed items.

The warrant, issued by Municipal Trial Court Judge Wilfredo Timola on April 2, 2013, in Taytay, Rizal Province, led to the arrest.

Personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2 promptly executed the warrant. Currently in custody, Delgado will be presented to the issuing court for further legal proceedings.