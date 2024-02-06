Authorities arrested an 18-year-old construction worker during a joint buy-bust operation conducted on Monday, February 5, in Purok El-Rancho, Brgy. Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

John Kevin Sobebe Alisangco, identified as a key player in the illegal drug trade in the city, was arrested in an operation led by personnel from Police Station 2, Puerto Princesa Anti-Crime Task Force, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) MIMAROPA.

During the operation, law enforcement agents were able to purchase one small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be “shabu,” weighing approximately 0.56 grams.

A ₱1,100 used as buy-bust money was also recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Police Station 2, awaiting legal proceedings and proper disposition.

Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

