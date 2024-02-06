Authorities arrested an 18-year-old construction worker during a joint buy-bust operation conducted on Monday, February 5, in Purok El-Rancho, Brgy. Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

John Kevin Sobebe Alisangco, identified as a key player in the illegal drug trade in the city, was arrested in an operation led by personnel from Police Station 2, Puerto Princesa Anti-Crime Task Force, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) MIMAROPA.

During the operation, law enforcement agents were able to purchase one small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be “shabu,” weighing approximately 0.56 grams.

A ₱1,100 used as buy-bust money was also recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Police Station 2, awaiting legal proceedings and proper disposition.