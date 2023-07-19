A wanted construction worker was arrested in the town of El Nido yesterday, July 18, for a pending case of violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 and rape.

He was identified in the provincial police report as Antolyn Castillo, 46 years old, and a resident of Barangay Corong-Corong in the said town.

The arrest was conducted under the authority of a warrant issued by Judge Emmauel Artazo Jr. of Branch 14 Family Court in the Regional Trial Court. The warrant, dated July 12, 2023, pertains to Criminal Case No. 43357, charging Castillo with a violation of Section 5(i) of Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. A bail amount of P36,000 has been recommended for this offense.

Castillo is also facing Criminal Case No. 43358, which accuses him of violating Section 5(a) of RA 9262. A bail amount of P72,000 has been recommended for this charge. Additionally, he is facing Criminal Case Nos. 43359 and 43360 for two counts of rape under paragraph 2 of Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended. The recommended bail for each count of rape is P400,000, totaling P800,000 for both charges.

Presently, he is being held in the custody of the El Nido Municipal Police Station for documentation and appropriate handling of the case.