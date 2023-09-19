Authorities arrested on Monday a construction worker in Purok Centro, Barangay III, in the town of Roxas after he allegedly attacked a woman with a bolo.

A report from the Roxas municipal police station shared by the Police Provincial Office said it appears that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

The accused, 45-year-old Marlon Nolasco, was allegedly waiting to attack his unnamed brother, as indicated in the police report. However, he mistakenly launched an assault on 47-year-old Rowena Nolasco instead. The incident occurred at around 3 o’clock in the morning on September 18 at the home of the intended male victim in the said barangay.

The report did not mention the relationship between Rowena and Marlon or the name of the intended male victim. However, it appears that someone related to the incident reported it to the police station.

Immediately, personnel from the Roxas police station were dispatched to verify the report and conduct an investigation.

Based on findings, prior to the incident, Rowena had gone to the house of the intended male victim. When she opened the door, Marlon allegedly hacked her multiple times.

She sustained hacked wounds on her upper chest and right hand. She was taken to Roxas Medicare Hospital for medical attention, while the suspect is now in the custody of the Roxas police.