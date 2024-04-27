Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Palawan apprehended the most wanted individual in Mimaropa and the number one most wanted personality in the province at Purok Magsasaka, Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City, at 1 p.m. yesterday, April 26.

The suspect was identified as Vincent Remo, also known as “Boy-boy,” 37, a construction worker, who was charged with statutory rape by sexual assault under Article 266-A(2) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610.

Remo was accused by the parents of a five-year-old child whom he allegedly molested last July.

According to a Palawan News source, the suspect used to work in the neighborhood of the victim’s family when the incident occurred.

“May birthday noon, tapos ang bata hinahanap ng nanay. May nakapagsabi na doon nga kasama ng suspek sa traysikel na nakaparada sa may birthday-han din,” said the source.

The mother immediately went to the said tricycle and found her child there. Upon questioning her child, the victim revealed what the suspect had done.

Remo’s arrest was based on a warrant issued by Judge Arlene Bayuga Guillen of Branch 13, Family Court, Fourth Judicial Region in Puerto Princesa City, dated April 22, with a recommended bail of ₱200,000.