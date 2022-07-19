- Advertisement by Google -

The Provincial Board is pushing for public restrooms to be built in all tourist areas and other public sites.

Board Member Ariston Arzaga, who authored the approved resolution, said during his sponsorship speech Tuesday that restrooms should be constructed in all tourist destinations and in identified public places such as plazas, markets, airports, and transport terminals.

He said it is necessary as Palawan continues to promote public health sanitation and the tourism industry as the World’s Best Island Destination.

“As we say, we are the World’s Best Island. The comfort rooms are somewhat of a showcase of our province,” Arzaga said.

The measure was primarily requested by Governor Victoriano Dennis Socrates through the Provincial Engineering Office and Provincial Tourism Office.

“This is to consider our proposal and not necessarily to immediately construct, but they should validate where the priority areas are to put up such a structure.”

Board Member Marivic Roxas also moved to include the maintenance of the structure.

“Minsan kapag wala tayong maintenance ay hindi rin natin nagagamit ang mga rest rooms,” Roxas said.