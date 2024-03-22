Members of the House of Representatives honored the late Palawan 1st District Rep. Edgardo Salvame, recognizing his “life and legacy for his significant role as a valuable member of the 19th Congress.”

Salvame passed away while recovering from an operation in Singapore on March 13.

During their regular session on Thursday, March 21, House members presented a copy of House Resolution No. 217, which was adopted on March 20, to his bereaved family, expressing profound condolences and “underscoring his commitment and compassion as a legislator to uplift the lives of more Palaweños.”

Congress also presented to the late lawmaker’s family a copy of his Legislative Performance Record, which contains his works and accomplishments in the 19th Congress.

Cagayan 1st District Rep. Ramon Nolasco Jr. handed over the mementos to the Salvame family on behalf of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.