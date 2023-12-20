The House of Representatives and the Senate have allocated a total of P1.5 billion in the proposed P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget for the development and expansion of Rancudo Airfield on Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan municipality, located in the West Philippine Sea.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez announced in a statement that, in addition to this funding, an additional P800 million has been earmarked for the construction of a shelter port for fishermen and boats on Lawak Island, which is the nearest island to Ayungin Shoal.

The shoal has frequently witnessed aggressive actions by China during Philippine resupply missions.

Romualdez emphasized that these investments are aimed at bolstering the Philippines’ sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea. He stated that Congress is united with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in defending the nation’s territory and addressing China’s “aggressive” activities.

“We urge China to accept the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which invalidated Beijing’s expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” Romualdez said in a statement.

Marcos is scheduled to sign the proposed 2024 spending program during a ceremony at the Palace on Wednesday.

Earlier, Romualdez, gave his assurance to the public that the 2024 national budget includes provisions for a strong defense of the WPS.

He conveyed this commitment during an interview on Monday while in Japan, where he was accompanying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the 50th ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Commemorative Summit.