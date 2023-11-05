The House of Representatives has allocated funds for initiatives aimed at the development of Pag-asa Island in the municipality of Kalayaan in the 2024 national budget.

Two billion pesos have been earmarked for the construction of fishery and post-harvest facilities in the area to support the local fishing industry and contribute to economic growth.

“In these challenging times, where global inflation and surging prices of essential goods test our resilience, the 2024 budget stands as our response to the urgent needs of ordinary Filipinos,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

This allocation is part of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) P64.5 billion budget, which is divided to support key projects including African swine fever vaccines, rice subsidies for agri-business and marketing services, solar-driven pump irrigation, and the national irrigation system/communal irrigation system.

Another P2.6 billion has also been set aside for the development and expansion of the Pag-asa Island Airport, underscoring Congress’ commitment to improving infrastructure in Kalayaan.

This budget reallocation reportedly demonstrates Congress’ dedication to fostering economic growth and development in Kalayaan, with a focus on important projects that will have lasting impacts.