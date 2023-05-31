Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez encouraged the Indigenous community members of Sitio Tuburon, Barangay Culasian in Rizal town to explore fruit farming as a viable livelihood option.

During their meeting, Congressman Alvarez emphasized the significance of cultivating the environment by planting fruit-bearing trees.

He highlighted that these trees not only contribute to the preservation of the environment but also serve as a primary source of income and sustenance for the indigenous community.

Alvarez also expressed his office’s commitment to collaborate and provide continuous support to the indigenous community. He aims to create opportunities for them to engage in fruit farming, enabling them to generate sustainable income and improve their overall quality of life.

The former governor is pushing to plant 1 million fruit bearing trees throughout southern Palawan and develop it as the region’s “fruit basket”.

Over 900 farmers from the towns of Narra, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Quezon, and Rizal have already registered as beneficiaries in this program.

About Post Author