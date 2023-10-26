Ipilan Nickel Corporation continues to operate despite the municipal authority of Brooke’s Point issuing and serving another cease-and-desist order on Tuesday, October 24.

While the order was being issued on that day, a confrontation erupted between the protesters and the security guards of the mining company in Barangay Maasin in the same town.

This is the second time an incident happened in Brooke’s Point, close to the mining company’s area of operations. The first was in April, when some protesters were allegedly forcefully dragged from their picket line.

Lawyer Grizelda Mayo-Anda of the Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC) told Palawan News that the Ipilan mining company again destroyed and removed sign boards installed by the local government unit within its premises, in defiance of the order.

“Ang nangyari, sinira pa rin ng Ipilan yung nilagay na cease and desist order (CDO). So strike two na sila,” she said.

Anda stated that the mining firm’s motion for reconsideration on the CDO filed with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) was denied, thus they must halt operations.

“Basically, the CDO was issued by the NCIP on August 11, and then they filed their motion for reconsideration, and the MR was denied on September 6,” she told Palawan News in a telephone interview.

She further stated that, despite having filed an MR, the company still needs to stop.

“The IPRA law (Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act) is clear that as long as there is no FPIC (Free Prior and Informed Consent), the operation should stop because the law states that the interests of the IPs should prevail because their rights are violated,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Brooke’s Point Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano noted that what the mining company has done demonstrates that the firm has no regard for the law.

“This only shows that they are really not complying because this is already the second time. While they are saying that they are following the law, they have been ignoring the LGU and the NCIP. Their motion for reconsideration has been denied, so they have to comply,” Feliciano said.

“If small businesses like carinderias or sari-sari stores follow and cannot operate without the mayor’s permit, why can’t they, who are destroying the environment?” She added.

Moreover, Feliciano said while there is no order from the Supreme Court for them to stop with regards to the issuance of a writ of kalikasan, the legal remedy in the Philippines designed to protect and preserve one’s constitutional right to a balanced and healthy ecology, there are orders from the LGU and the NCIP.

“These are also government agencies that have the mandate to order businesses to stop if they are not complying with regulations; why wait for the Supreme Court? Why are they choosing who to follow?” she said.

A GMA 24 Oras news report on Thursday said that on October 24, a confrontation occurred between alleged indigenous Pala’wan people and the mine’s blue guards due to the implementation of the CDO.

The indigenous group aimed to set up fences to block trucks from the Ipilan mining corporation and display a municipal government order from Brooke’s Point on a large tarpaulin.

According to the national network’s report, seven security guards from the mine were injured, while allegedly 12 protesters were hurt. Police were present at the scene but only intervened after the incident had concluded.

Alex Rabis, the resident mine manager of the Ipilan company, stated that they had a legal basis to remove the erected fences, which were allowed but taken down after the protesters left.

He pointed out that the protesters were supposed to carry out their actions peacefully without obstructing their trucks, according to their permit, but this was allegedly violated.

Arabis further noted that the NCIP’s CDO is not yet final and executory as they are appealing it to the en banc. They claimed that the LGU’s CDO is invalid because they have already submitted all the required documents.