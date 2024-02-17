The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing Program took place on Friday in Barangay Irawan, marking the commencement of a 22-hectare housing development complex initiative that aims to provide a sustainable living environment for the victims of the recent massive fire incident in Puerto Princesa City.

During the event, Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced that the city government would extend financial assistance to the project’s beneficiaries upon their relocation.

He said this support encompasses the membership fee and a subsidy covering two years of contributions to the PAG-IBIG Housing Fund for each resident, illustrating the city’s commitment to easing the financial burden on new homeowners.

“Hindi pababayaran ng pamahalaang lungsod ang lote kung saan nakatayo ang housing. Ito ay para hindi na babayaran ang lote [ng mamamayan] para bumaba ang maggiging bayaran sa units,” he said.

“Ang pamahalaang lungsod ang magbabayad ng PAG-IBIG membership ninyo. Sa bawa’t isang pamilya, babayaran ay 24 months. Maliban doon, magbibigay kami ng financial assistance sa inyong paglipat dito,” Bayron stated.

The “Tandikan Ville” housing project, covering 22 hectares, received funding from the national government through the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s (DHSUD) Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program.

The Office of the City Architect created the design for Tandikan Ville, unveiling a model at the new covered court in Irawan. The model showcased 45 five-storey buildings, each containing 120 housing units, alongside concrete roads, a central swimming pool, a proposed school building, and a general department store area within the scaled-down development area.

Featuring units measuring 31.5 square meters, divided into 27.2 sq. m. of living space and 4 sq. m. of service area, the condominium-style housing project will primarily cater to the displaced residents of Brgy. Pagkakaisa and Brgy. Bagong Silang.

The beneficiaries, who lost their homes in a massive fire on February 7, included several individuals who attended the ceremony. Currently, they are living in four evacuation sites in the city.

Bayron also briefed the representatives of the housing development stakeholders, including Federico Laxa, president and CEO of the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC); Celestino Baldonado from AVECS Corporation; and Louis Frederick Alconcel, the officer-in-charge for the DHSUD for MIMAROPA, about the beneficiaries’ situation.

AVECS Corporation, with prior experience in operations, repairs, and maintenance services at Clark Air Base in Pampanga from 1985 to 1981, was enlisted as the contractor for the housing development project.

On the other hand, SHFC, known for its involvement in previous 4PH projects, such as the completion of a thirteen-storey building in Davao within three months, also played a significant role in the initiative.