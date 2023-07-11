A concerned resident has turned over on Monday, July 10, a Southeast Asian box turtle rescued in Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City.

Mark Darwin Villarta, found the turtle within the premises of his residence on July 8. Aware that wildlife does not belong in residential areas, he handed the turtle over to PCSDS on the next working day.

The turtle, an adult female, measures 22 centimeters in carapace length, 22 centimeters in carapace width, and weighs 1.020 kilograms.

The wildlife will be released back into its natural habitat after few assessments.

The Southeast Asian box turtle is classified as an “endangered” species under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

PCSDS encourages residents who come across or capture live wildlife to turn them over to their office or contact their hotlines: PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) at 09319642128 (TNT) and 09656620248 (TM), or the PCSDS Front Desk hotline at 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT). Concerned individuals can also reach out to PCSDS through their Facebook page.