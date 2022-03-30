The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) recently received three wild animals, including a king cobra, for rehabilitation.

Concerned citizens turned over three animals considered “endangered species” – a Juvenile Palawan bearded pig (𝘚𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘩𝘰𝘦𝘯𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘣𝘶𝘴), an Asian box turtle (𝘊𝘶𝘰𝘳𝘢 𝘢𝘮𝘣𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴), and a king cobra (𝘖𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘨𝘶𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘩) to the PCSDS District Management Division (DMD) North Taytay office, Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Unit Puerto Princesa City Airport sub-office, and DMD Calamian-Coron office, respectively, on March 24-25.

The Palawan bearded pig, locally known as baboy ramo, was turned over by Michael Huerto of Barangay Liminangcong, Taytay to PCSDS DMD North-Taytay office on March 24.

Huerto told Rafael Flores Orubia, PCSDS-Taytay Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Officer (WTMO), that a man in Sitio Binaluan, Brgy. Liminangcong sold him the wildlife. After Orubia informed Huerto that possessing and caring for such an animal is illegal under Republic Act 9147, the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, Huerto voluntarily surrendered it.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Asian box turtle was retrieved by Ma. Analyn Fernandez, PCSDS WTMO stationed at the Puerto Princesa City Airport Sub-office, from Mylene Pescasio of Barangay San Pedro on March 24.

After noticing Pescasio’s Facebook post asking where such wildlife species should be turned over to, Fernandez contacted him. Fernandez traveled to Pescasio’s area right away to recover the turtle, which was returned to its original environment at 12:25 p.m. the same day.

The king cobra, on the other hand, was turned over by Monchin V. Ormido of Sitio Pali, Barangay 6, Coron to the PCSDS-DMD Calamian-Coron office on March 25, 2022.

After being chased by dogs, Ormido discovered the snake inside his home. A concerned individual reported the incident to the police on Facebook, requesting that the snake be rescued.

When personnel from the Coron Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) saw the post, they immediately sought assistance from the DMD Calamian-Coron office to rescue the wildlife. The staff of the PCSDS DMD Calamian-Coron and the Coron MDRRMO went to Ormido’s house to rescue the king cobra.

The king cobra, which measured 335 centimeters in length and weighed 3.8 kilos, was found to be in good health and was released into the wild after consultation and collaboration with Dr. Glenn Rebong of the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC).

The rescued wild animals are classified as “endangered species” under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521, making it illegal to capture and keep them as pets or for other purposes.

PCSDS is urging persons who happen to find or rescue wildlife to turn them over to their office, which can be contacted thru hotline numbers 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT), or through their official Facebook page.