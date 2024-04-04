A resident of Barangay San Pedro demonstrated her dedication to wildlife conservation by handing over an adult Fischer’s lovebird (Agapornis fischeri) to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on Tuesday, April 2.

According to PCSDS, Shyzyl Bores stumbled upon the exotic parrot perched on her plant. Concerned for its safety within their community, she promptly brought it to the attention of PCSDS.

The lovebird will undergo assessment by the PCSDS’ resident veterinarian at the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center.

Fischer’s Lovebird, native to East-Central Africa, is categorized as an exotic species. Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, mandates the PCSD to safeguard and preserve wildlife, including exotic species.

The PCSDS encourages individuals who encounter or rescue wildlife to deliver them to their office. They can be reached through the PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) hotline numbers 09319642128 (TNT) and 09656620248 (TM), or via the PCSDS Front Desk hotline 0970 302 8554. Concerned citizens can also reach out through the PCSDS Facebook page.