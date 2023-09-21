A resident of Barangay San Manuel in Puerto Princesa City on Tuesday turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) a captive asian box turtle.

The Southeast Asian Box Turtle falls under the classification of “Endangered Species” that underscores the urgent need for its protection and preservation based on PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

PCSDS emphasized the importance of citizens promptly reporting and safely surrendering any wildlife encounters or rescues to their office.

Concerned citizens may reach out the PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) hotline numbers at 09319642128 (TNT) and 09656620248 (TM), or through the PCSDS Front Desk hotline numbers at 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT). Concerns can also be addressed by sending a message to their Facebook page.