Jimmy Bayking, a resident of Brgy. Mangingisda found the wildlife along Wescom Rd. while being chased by two dogs, the PCSDS reported.

To save the wild cat from danger, he decided to catch it and eventually turned it over to PCSDS.

The rescued wildlife is now under the custody of the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center for rehabilitation before releasing it to the wild.

Asian Palm Civet is a wild cat commonly found in south east Asia. It is listed as ‘least concern’ under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

