The Arampangan sa Balayong event at New City Hall on Thursday resolved Puerto Princesa City’s ‘con-tree-versy,’ presenting historical research from De La Salle University (DLSU) that confirmed the Balayong tree, scientifically named Cassia javanica subspecies javanica, is indeed native to Palawan.

The Arampangan was presented to science and environmental studies students from Western Philippines University and Palawan State University, featuring an in-depth study on the four types of trees identified by Palaweños as Balayong, with results presented by Dr. Esperanza Maribel Agoo, a professor from DLSU’s Biology Department.

The initiative aimed to clarify the controversy surrounding the legitimacy of the Balayong tree as Puerto Princesa City’s official flower and cultural symbol.

Agoo, along with her colleagues Domingo Madulid and John Paul Domingo, published their 2023 study titled “Resolving the Identity and Natural Occurrence of the Enigmatic Balayong Trees (Cassia L., Fabaceae) of Palawan, Philippines’ as a response.”

Botanical records noted the prevalence of Cassia javanica subsp. javanica throughout Palawan.

The professor asserts that the tree is native to Palawan, though not endemic, as the species has also been distributed to other islands in the Philippines and introduced to South America and tropical Asia.

“It’s easy to see because they are beautiful that maybe they were brought to Palawan from a particular place. They concluded only [C. javanica subspecies javanica] is native to Palawan and the Philippines,” Agoo said.

This conclusion came after cross-referencing botanical records from different places in Palawan from 1903–1989, before it was developed. Particularly, two botanists Elmer and Merill, who were known for annotating their records if the species were naturalized or introduced, did not note the same for C. javanica subsp. javanica.

True to its roots

Agoo’s team found other records of C. javanica subsp. javanica lining the shores of the Taradungan River, now in modern-day Roxas, at Addison’s Peak in Brooke’s Point, at Balabac Island, Busuanga Island, Sagpangan in Aborlan, and Irawan Valley in Puerto Princesa.

City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) chief Atty. Carlo Gomez and City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) chief Engr. Jovenee Sagun recalled their childhood memories of Balayong trees scattered around Puerto Princesa.

Sagun stated that her early experiences of the city included the pink-to-white Balayong trees found along Mendoza Park to Palawan National School.

“Way back in 1984, kami, yung grupo ng mga classmate ko—we designed [our graduation stage] with flowers from the balayong,” recalled Gomez about the same trees.

All three of the pink-white Balayong species are commonly referred to as “Palawan cherry” in English, due to the tree’s visual similarity to the Japanese cherry blossom. However, Agoo emphasized that the genus of the locally identified Balayong is not Prunus, like the cherry blossoms, but Cassia.

She added that this does not detract from the legitimacy of the Balayong as a city symbol, as it is common practice to name state or official flowers that are not native to the land itself, especially since ‘Palawan cherry’ is already commonly used.

Balayong People’s Park manager, Arch. Emilyn Kristia Parangue-Nuevas, said they will endorse the amendment of Ordinance No. 599, or the Administrative Code of the City of Puerto Princesa, to include the specific scientific name of the Balayong.

Agoo stated to the students that the study affirming the legitimacy of C. javanica subsp. javanica should inspire them to research more local species closely.

“Maybe you cannot change the city flower of Puerto Princesa, but you can balance it with other flowers of Palawan. You have to be aware of the ideal criteria.”