Completion of unfinished public works projects in Palawan pushed

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has called for the resumption of all programmed and unfinished provincial road concreting projects that have been “left unattended for years”.

Board member Cherry Pie Acosta, the author of the resolution on the matter, said Tuesday that many residents have been complaining about unfinished public works projects.

She noted that despite resolutions raising concerns about the issue, there are still many unfinished roads especially in far-flung areas of the province.

Acosta said resuming the road projects will benefit not only the localities but also domestic travelers when tourism fully reopens in Palawan under the new normal.

She said her resolution is aimed at fast-tracking the road concreting projects, and Engr. Saylito Purisima, officer-in-charge of the IHELP (Infrastructure, Health, Education, Livelihood, and Protection of the Environment) program can help in the allocation of funds.

“It will benefit not only the residents but also the domestic [and tourist industry],” she said during her sponsorship speech.

“The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is earnestly requesting Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez through Engr. Saylito Purisima, officer-in-charge of the I-HELP program, to allocate funds for efficient and effective governance [on unfinished road projects],” Acosta said.

She added it is one of the priority concerns of the provincial government to improve, rehabilitate and concrete all kinds of roads in its jurisdiction

