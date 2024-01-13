The distribution of compensation has resumed for inmates at the Iwahig penal facility who have served in agricultural-industrial projects for the past seven years.

The Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) said Friday that this move, long awaited at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF), came after the approval of Resolution No. 001, series of 2023, granting the compensation to eligible persons deprived of liberty (PDL) who are engaged in Agricultural-Industrial Projects (AIP).

This resolution adopts the current guidelines for PDL compensation and the position details for those compensated, the corrections bureau explained.

The distribution of compensation was officially initiated on December 27, 2023, led by C/CInsp. Gary Garcia, the superintendent of IPPF, who played an important role in carrying out the endeavor.

During his speech then, Garcia stressed the value of recognizing and compensating the dedication, valuable contributions, and hardships confronted by every PDL in their labor, as it greatly contributes to the accomplishment of IPPF’s agricultural projects.

This financial support not only addresses the essential income requirements of the PDLs for their daily sustenance during their time in confinement but also presents them with an avenue to save funds in readiness for their eventual reintegration into society.

Garcia added that the initiative fosters the goal of rehabilitation and a brighter future for these individuals.

Bucor also said this highlights Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr.’ commitment to the ongoing development of initiatives that support the well-being of the PDLs under their supervision.