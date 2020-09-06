Community transmission of the COVID-19 virus remains a problem in the Calamianes islands

In this image file obtained by Palawan News from Coron, municipal health workers can be seen checking the temperatures of tourists at the pier a few months back.

Coron, which is most affected among the four island towns, is reportedly planning to enforce a “targeted lockdown”.

The COVID-19 situation in the Calamianes island group has not waned, as reports as of Saturday indicate that the thread of community transmission of cases has spread to four barangays already.

The town reported 11 new COVID-19 cases that included five female residents aged 3, 20, 26, and 29, and male locals aged 8, 30, 33, and 51 from Barangay Poblacion 1; a 33-year-old female from Bgy. Poblacion 3; and a 60-year-old male from Bgy. Poblacion 4.

“Sa pagkakaroon ng mga bagong community transmission cases dito sa ating pamayanan, ang lahat ay pinapakiusapang manatili sa mga tahanan at sumunod sa mga ipinatutupad na mga panuntunan ng community quarantine,” the statement said.

The contact tracing was initiated by the local health authorities.

In Busuanga, Jonathan Dabuit, municipal spokesperson, told Palawan News that the town’s first local transmission case involved a 63-year-old male with no travel history.

“Local transmission because wala siyang travel history. Magmula noong nagdecalre ng health emergency ang national government hindi naman siya umalis, o nagbyahe sa labas ng Busuanga Island,” Dabuit said.

The initial contact tracing report recorded at least 67 close primary contacts.

“Ang deni-determine na lang natin ngayon, kung sino ‘yong possible na naging [source] or saan niya na-contract itong virus. ‘Yon pa rin ang inaalam natin sa ngayong kung kanino siya nakakuha o nahawa ng virus,” Dabuit added.

Since Coron reported it’s first local transmission case indexed on a deceased female patient on mid-August, at least six northern municipalities have enforced travel restrictions going in and out of the Calamian Island.

The Calamian Island Group, composed of Busuanga, Coron, Culion, and Linapacan, has recorded a total of 50 confirmed COVID-19 patients, with 31 active cases, 18 recoveries, and one death.

(With a report from Ruth Rodriguez, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.