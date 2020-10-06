Community transmission cases in PPC rise, as IMT appeals for “discipline”

Acting city information officer (CIO) Richard Ligad, in an online press briefing on Tuesday, announced that two other employees of Delta P Power Plant, who were close contacts of the index patient from Barangay Mandaragat in a string of social gathering and visit, also tested positive for the highly infectious disease.

Two new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday morning from a string of social gathering and visits indexed on a certain patient from Barangay Mandaragat, upping the total number of active cases in Puerto Princesa City to 34 in the backdrop of an ongoing community transmission incidence in the city.

Acting city information officer (CIO) Richard Ligad, in an online press briefing on Tuesday, announced that two other employees of Delta P Power Plant, who were close contacts of the index patient from Barangay Mandaragat in a string of social gathering and visit, also tested positive for the highly infectious disease.

The new cases involved a 40-year-old male from Bgy. San Jose, and a 29-year-old male from Bgy. Tagburos. The Mandaragat index patient has now yielded to 10 COVID-19 confirmed contacts so far.

“Importante na ang ating kaligtasan ay huwag muna natin i-asa sa gobyerno. Importante na mag-ambag tayo ng mas malaking disiplina sa sarili,” Ligad said.

The city government of Puerto Princesa, who reopened the local tourism on September 18 in a bid to reignite the economy, slammed the “undisciplined” local residents for the continued increase of COVID-19 local transmission cases in the city.

Dr. Fi Atencio, incident management team (IMT) safety officer, in an advisory through IMT Facebook official page, said that “discipline is the most important defense” against COVID-19 as based on her “assumptions as a doctor”.

“Kung ako ang tatanungin, hindi face mask, face shield, handwashing, social distancing and unang depensa at pinakamahalaga. Lahat ‘yan walang kuwenta kung wala tayo nito: disiplina,” Atencio said in an IMT statement.

There are 34 active COVID-19 cases in Puerto Princesa out of 109 confirmed cases, with 74 recoveries and one death, based on verified regional case bulletin from Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) MIMAROPA.

