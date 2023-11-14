The pioneering move to launch Puerto Princesa as a “Green Justice Zone” signals a new era of enhanced collaboration among the courts, law enforcement agencies, and the community in expediting the resolution of local environmental cases, leveraging the newfound synergy to foster quicker and more effective justice in the city.

The historic launch of the Philippines’ first “Green Justice Zone” on Friday was attended by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., representing the three departments under the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC).

All three explained their departments’ roles in implementing justice zones, noting that it was their first joint appearance at such an event.

Remulla discussed recent environmental issues in Palawan, like maritime disasters, while Gesmundo discussed the history of environmental case procedures. Both agreed that climate change has prolonged environmental cases, and they hope the green justice zone can help.

Abalos mentioned that DILG has held seminars at the barangay level, emphasizing the need for refresher courses for Lupong Tagapamayapa, who act as the first responders in local environmental cases.

“The country loses natural resources valued over 1 billion dollars- about 50 billion pesos- per year from environmental crimes. The Lupong Tagapamayapa is a committee on the ground of the barangay that settles disputes, it’s part of the justice system on the ground,” Abalos said.

Secretary for the Environment and Natural Resources, Maria Antonio-Yulo Loyzaga, attended the launch. She emphasized Palawan’s diverse biodiversity, making it unique for environmental cases.

Australian Ambassador Her Excellency Hae Kyong Yu echoed this and praised the justice system’s development from the grassroots, noting similarities between Palawan and Australia’s environmental policies and local cultures that prioritize ecological balance.

“I’m really honored because just like Australia, this launch demonstrates the Philippines commitment to two very important things- one, rules-based order, and two, environmental protection (…) Australia is working to provide your Philippine Coast Guards with high equipment as well as training to improve maritime domain awareness,” Yu said.

Sustainability was not limited to just the cases tackled by the JSCC, but also the development of the local economy that supports these departments, as was emphasized by Cristoph Wagner, the Head of Coordination for the European Union (EU) delegation in the Philippines.

The EU has supported the JSCC’s justice zone projects since 2014 through the Governance in Justice (GOJUST) program, now currently in its second phase from 2021 until 2025. Wagner said that by bringing all the stakeholders together in an inclusive manner, that it will enhance the rule of law so to safeguard the precious natural ecosystems and biodiversity in Palawan, along with pushing the EU’s initiative for countries to have a green economy.

“For us it is a particular joy that we can bring together the idea of green transition, and of green economic growth which is the priority of the government, along with policies related to climate change,” said Wagner.

Through GOJUST, the EU has donated 19 million Euros (P 1.1 billion) which provided the justice zones with technical assistance and equipment that go towards easing the process of the justice system in the Philippines, such as decongesting jails, strengthening the local courts through the barangay justice system and rehabilitation of PDLs.

“To some extent I’ve always felt this is a little bit distinct from the other [projects] we have, which are about laws in government (…) but to implement it here in Palawan and Puerto Princesa is another thing entirely from those in Manila, we are excited to see it in action,” he said.