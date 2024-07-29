Commission hails Senior Citizens Act on 5th anniv

Commissioner Reymar Mansilungan of the National Commission of Senior Citizens underscored the importance of Republic Act 11350, or the National Commission on Senior Citizens Act, which celebrated its 5th year of implementation last Thursday, July 5.

Mansilungan said the law has long been overdue, coming almost 20 years after Republic Act 7432, or the Senior Citizens Act, was enacted.

“The problem with RA 7432 is that when the law is violated, there is no agency that will give protection to senior citizens,” he noted.

“Ang Senior Citizens Act nagbigay ng discount, nagbigay ng penalty. Yung RA 7432 may penalty yan, P100,000. Kaya lang walang agency na magpo-protect,” Mansilungan said.

“Kasi yung OSCA (Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs), localized. Kunyari taga-Baguio ako, nandito ako sa Puerto Princesa, hindi ako binigyan ng discount dito, alangan naman magku-complain ako sa Baguio, yun yung OSCA na nakakasakop sa akin. Hindi rin naman siguro tama na sa Puerto Princesa dahil hindi naman ako residente,” he explained, adding that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is not mandated to implement the law.

He further stated that RA 11350 has a provision that the commission shall ensure the implementation of laws where if there is a violation, the NCSC can initiate proceedings against certain establishments.

He also said the creation of NCSC is “a welcome respite,” as senior citizens are no longer 4th class citizens.

Moreover, Mansilungan said the creation of NCSC also raised awareness regarding senior citizens as more laws to protect them are being proposed in Congress. He said a new law, RA 11982, was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last February and took effect last March, giving an additional P10,000 cash gift to senior citizens who reach milestone ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95.

The law also included the creation of the Elderly Data Management System (EDMS) that will institutionalize data gathering.

He said they are currently crafting the implementing guidelines for the law.

“Kung meron kaming data ng lahat ng senior citizen, pati yung skillset at health profile, pag mayroong programa ng gobyerno alam namin kung ilan. Kung walang record, hindi natin alam kung gano’ng karami yung ibibigay natin sa Puerto Princesa,” he elaborated.

“Pero pag nakompleto namin yung record, alam namin in the click of a finger kung ilan taga-Puerto Princesa may diabetes, may hypertension. Para alam natin yung power at requisite ng data na in-institutionalize ng RA 11982,” he said.