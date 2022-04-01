The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) will start dispatching election equipment and supplies on Saturday.

“Loading of the trucks that will be delivering the AES (Automated Election System) equipment and supplies to the various locations nationwide. So we’re starting the loading now. We are expecting it to be completed by around midnight tonight (Friday). And then, we will dispatch the trucks,” said COMELEC spokesperson James Jimenez in a press briefing.

He noted that the event is open to political parties, stakeholders, and members of the media.

“The COMELEC, chairman (Saidamen) Pangarungan has invited everyone to witness the sealing of these trucks so that you’ll see how we do that activity. So that’s the start of dispatching and after that, we will continue to dispatch our AES, paraphernalia will continue in the first week of April until it is brought to all places throughout the country,” he added.

Also on Friday, the poll body signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for online services in the May 9, 2022 polls.

Pangarungan and DICT Acting Secretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic signed the pact in a ceremony at the Okada Hotel in Parañaque City.

Under the agreement, the DICT will be hosting the Voter Registration Status Verifier which will address questions on the status of one’s voter registration.

This include the precinct finder systems where local and overseas voters can access if their registration records are active and if they can vote on Election Day.

The DICT will host the online voter certification application, which will allow registered voters to request for issuance of voter certification and pay the fee online, and the election results website, where the public can see the results of the polls. (PNA)