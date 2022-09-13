- Advertisement by Google -

The continuing registration for overseas voting in connection with the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE) is set to resume in December.

Based on Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Resolution No. 10833 promulgated on Sept. 7 and made public Monday, the filing period will begin on Dec. 9, 2022 and will run until Sept. 30, 2024.

Applications may be filed at any Post abroad, or at designated registration centers outside the Post, or at the designated registration centers in the Philippines as approved by the COMELEC.

For Transfers from Post to Local, the application shall be filed at the local Office of the Election Officer in the city/municipality/ district where the overseas voter intends to vote in the Philippines, subject to rules and regulations on local voter registration.

Those who are allowed to register are all citizens of the Philippines, who are abroad or will be abroad during the 30-day voting period, at least 18 years of age on the day of the elections, and not otherwise disqualified by law.

On the other hand, qualified Filipinos who are in the Philippines but will be abroad one month before the polls may file their applications at government agencies to be designated as registration centers in the Philippines.

Aside from application for registration, the overseas voting registration period will also be accepting applications for certification, transfer of registration records, change of name due to marriage or court order/correction of entries in the Voter’s Registration Record, reactivation, and change of address.

Applicants who are either overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) or Filipino who are now living abroad are also advised that mobile registration will be set up at various locations outside the Posts, other than at the field registration, that will accept their applications.

Voters overseas are allowed to vote during the continuous 30-day voting period where the first day starts at the local time of the host country and the last day of which is the day of the election in the Philippines.

For the 2025 polls, overseas voters will only be voting for national positions for senators and one party-list group. (PNA)

