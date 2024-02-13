The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has partnered with SM Supermalls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, and Robinsons Malls through a Memorandum of Agreement that was inked last Thursday, February 8, for the conduct of the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) in malls.

The registration of voters for the 2025 midterm elections started Monday, and around 170 malls nationwide participated in RAP.

Comelec Director for Education and Information Department and spokesperson, Atty. John Rex Laudianco, said RAP was conceptualized by the commission as an innovative program of the COMELEC for qualified Filipinos to be able to register as voters anywhere nationwide without going back to their place of residence.

“This program addresses the concern of our Kababayans who are currently away from their place of residence due to employment, school, and other reasons but would like to register as voters in the same without the need to physically go there,” Laudianco said in a press statement.

“Qualified Filipinos who would like to avail themselves of the RAP can either: (1) go to the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) in the place where they are currently staying and find the designated RAP lane; or (2) go to RAP registration sites established in malls, schools, and government agencies that COMELEC has partnered with,” he added.

With RAP implementation, Comelec chairman Atty. George Erwin Garcia said an applicant will only need around five to 10 minutes to complete the registration process.

“Baka hindi pa abutin ng 5 minutes hanggang 10 minutes lang. So ibig sabihin po, hindi na ganon kahirap, at the same time, nagkalat po kasi ang mga Comelec personnel at kasama din po yung mga Mall personnel upang siguraduhin na magiging maayos po ang kanilang pagpaparehistro kaya sinisigurado namin na kahit lumagpas nang konti ng 10 minutes, yung convenience naman mag-guarantee namin,” he added.

In a press briefing held at the SM City Puerto Princesa, Garcia said they are finding ways to make registration more convenient for applicants, and RAP is one of the innovations that they have implemented.

“Sa susunod pang panahon, asahan nyo na pwede kayong magdaos dito ng pagboto at kami ay magpo-provide ng maaliwalas at malamig na lugar para maging komportable ang pagboto,” SM City Puerto Princesa Assistant Mall Manager Engr. Martin Domingo De Leon said.