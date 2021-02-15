COMELEC suspends voter registration in Palawan

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has suspended the voter’s registration starting February 15 to March 22 in 23 municipalities of Palawan in connection with the upcoming March 13 plebiscite.

According to COMELEC Memorandum dated February 10, 2021, signed by acting COMELEC secretary Atty. Consuelo Diola, the recommendation of the Deputy Executive Director for Operations Teopisto Elnas Jr. on the request of Palawan province election supervisor Atty. Urbano Arlando to adjust the period of registration in Palawan has been approved during its online regular En Banc meeting on February 10,

“[Approved ang] suspension of the system of continuing registration of voters in 23 municipalities of Palawan beginning of February 15, so that the election officers involved can focus in the preparatory activities for the March 13, Palawan plebiscite,” Diola said.

The voter’s registration started and resumed on September 1, 202o, to September 30, 2021, except on holidays for the May 9, 2022, National and Local Elections.

While the plebiscite will only be conducted in 23 municipalities, the voter’s registration in Puerto Princesa and other transactions will continue.

Application forms may also be downloaded at the COMELEC website http://www.comelec.gov.ph which requires the applicant’s photograph and signature.

