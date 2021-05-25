COMELEC suspends new voter registration in several towns due to Covid surge

The Commission on Elections has temporarily suspended the registration of new voters in several towns that are being hit by a surge of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Comelec announced the temporary suspension of registration in the towns of Coron from May 12 to 26; Cuyo from May 23 to June 1; Magsaysay from May 21 to 31; and Taytay from May 14 until further notice.

In Puerto Princesa City the poll body is implementing a 50 percent per day capacity of applicants allowed.

“Ito ay bilang pakikiisa at pagsunod sa mga umiiral na lockdown at health protocols o guidelines na ipinapatupad ng mga local IATF upang maiwasan ang transmission o lalo pang pagkakahawa sa sakit na COVID-19 sa mga nsabing lugar,” COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas said.

Palawan has already close to 20,000 newly registered voters for next year’s national and local elections, according to COMELEC records as of May 22.

Jomel Ordas, the provincial COMELEC spokesperson, said registration for the 2022 national and local elections which started in September last year shows the COMELEC has processed a total of 38,916 transactions. Aside from the new voter registration, 10,474 have also applied for transfer of registration from the other city or municipality.

There were also 4,013 applications for transfer of registration record within the same city or municipality, 4,013; 3,313 for reactivation of registration record, and 1,446 for change of name or correction of entries in the registration record.

