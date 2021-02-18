COMELEC steers off Palawan division debates

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Thursday said that their information campaign will not cover the merits and demerits of the Yes and No votes in the March 13 plebiscite in Palawan but will instead focus only on the mechanics of voting including the application of health safety standards.

During a live presser held Thursday, Araceli election officer Shiela May Guno explained that their information campaign will be done through barangay-level gatherings called “Pulong-pulong,”.

She clarified however that the poll body, during these gatherings, will not be discussing the pros and cons of the division of Palawan, but individuals who wish to express their views are open to do so.

“During our Pulong-pulong, ang aming dini-discuss lang ay Republic Act 11259 and the process of voting. Ano ba ang dapat nilang malaman, paano ba sila boboto, ano ang gagawin nila bago sila pumunta sa ating mga voting centers,” said Guno.

“Kung meron doon sa lugar na merong knowledge about the benefits of dividing Palawan into three at ‘yong meron naman doon na may knowledge din about the disadvantage of dividing Palawan into three, they are welcome to speak and we will give them equal time for that purpose,” she added.

