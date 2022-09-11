- Advertisement by Google -

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has started the bidding process for the acquisition of over 22,000 ballot boxes for this year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Based on the invitation to bid released by the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) on Friday, the poll body said the sale and issuance of bidding documents started on Sept. 7.

Interested bidders may secure the document priced at PHP50,000 at the BAC Secretariat Office, Procurement Management Department of the Comelec in Intramuros, Manila, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays.

The pre-bid conference will be held on Sept. 14, at 10 a.m., online via Microsoft Teams.

The poll body will be needing 22,054 units at PHP5,000 per unit for a total approved budget of PHP110.27 million.

Bids must be duly received by the BAC Secretariat through online or electronic submission on or before Sept. 28 at 8 a.m.

The opening of the bids will be held on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., online via Microsoft Teams. (PNA)

