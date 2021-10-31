Aspirants for national and local positions have until the first week of November to file corrections to their names for the May 2022 polls.

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) spokesperson James Jimenez, in a statement Saturday, said requests for the correction of names to appear on the ballot may be filed until November 8.

The deadline for the substitution of an official candidate who withdrew died or was disqualified by final judgment to file a Certificate of Candidacy (COC) is on November 15.

The Comelec issued the tentative list of candidates on Friday, although some regions posted just partial lists.

- Advertisement -

The list, which can be viewed at comelec.gov.ph, was based on the COCs, Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance, and Certificates of Nomination filed from October 1 to 8.

For national positions, there are 97 aspirants for president, 28 for vice president, 174 for senator, and 270 for party-list.

The extended voters’ registration ends on October 30. (PNA)